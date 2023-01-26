Number of homes evacuated in Portadown as police and other emergency services attend gas leak

The public are being asked to avoid the Bridge street area of Portadown as police attend a gas leak

A number of homes have been evacuated in Portadown as police attend a gas leak.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, are at the seen of the leak in the Bridge street area of the town.

A number of road closures have been put in place.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

