Number of homes evacuated in Portadown as police and other emergency services attend gas leak
A number of homes have been evacuated in Portadown as police attend a gas leak.
Emergency services, including the PSNI, are at the seen of the leak in the Bridge street area of the town.
A number of road closures have been put in place.
The public have been asked to avoid the area.
