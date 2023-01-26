Less than 1-in-6 young carers feel that their schools support them, according to new research by a local charity.

In a survey of young carers supported by Action for Children across Belfast, South and South-Eastern Trust, Action for Children uncovered that less than 1 in 6 (16%) of young people who take on a caring role feel that their schools support them.

According to the charity, a young carer takes on an average of 25 hours of unpaid work per week to support their family through various duties and tasks that keep a household running.

Mark Coiley, Family Support Practitioner, Action for Children says: “From helping mum into the shower before getting ready for school, to getting dad his medication, or helping little brother through an emotional overload – the morning is never slow and steady for a young carer.

“A bad morning, a late night, an unexpected accident – all of these things add up and can mean when a young carer arrives at school, they’re already exhausted.”

Action for Children say it "is incredibly important for schools and colleges to understand what a young carer is facing at home, so they can understand how they can be supported in the classroom."

Of young carers surveyed by the charity, less than half (43%) said their schools were aware of their caring role.

Action for Children Young Carers Inclusive Group (YCIG) began 2 years ago, formed by a group of young carers who felt that there were huge changes to be made, to ensure that other young carers were understood and supported better.

Chairperson of the YCIG, Diarmuid, 18, a young carer from Co Armagh said, “When the idea of YCIG came along I knew I had to be in it. I felt that I could create change.

“I wanted to look into the topic of young carers in education because I thought ‘if school made me feel this bad then what will it do to other carers?’. I was the only known young carer in my year group and only three known in the school, yet in my year group I could count at least 15 people that I knew were young carers, but they didn’t know. They didn’t know their situation had a label – and therefore that they were entitled to support.

“Schools aren’t helping people understand the term, or supporting people who have a caring role, so I feel that school should be teaching children what a young carer is and helping them get help or, at the very least, listening to what they have to say, because they may be struggling more than you see.”

Mark Coiley, Family Support Practitioner, Action for Children says: “School is unfortunately their respite, and time away from the pressure they are under at home.

"If a teacher can understand that, and give them flexibility, that makes all the difference, and it’s what 63% of young carers in our report are asking for.

"It takes the stress out of the school day for them, which is so important when they’re dealing with stress at home.”

You can contact niyoungcarers@actionforchildren.org.uk if you want to hear more about the support available in your area.

