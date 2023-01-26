Rory McIlroy has given his views on fellow golfer Patrick Reed after a video emerged on social media appearing to show the American flick a golf tee in his direction.

Reed's relationship with McIlroy has been poor in recent times after his lawyer subpoenaed McIlroy on Christmas Eve.

Playing the event down, McIlroy referred to it as, "a storm in a teacup" but conceded, "I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living."

Reed is taking legal action on several fronts since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

The papers filed on Christmas Eve refer to Reed's defamation case against the PGA Tour for which McIlroy has been called as a witness.

A social media video saw Reed attempt to shake McIlroy's hand, only to be ignored. Following this, Reed appeared to flick a tee in McIlroy's direction.

Speaking to Sky Sports in response to the events McIlroy said: "Patrick wanted to come up and say hello and I didn't really want him to

"I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. I'm just trying to have a nice time with my family and someone turns up on your doorstep and delivers that- you're not going to take that well

"I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. "

