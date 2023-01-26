Two murderers who were on the run have been caught by police.

Alison McDonagh, 49 and 54-year-old Stephen McParland were arrested in the Newry area on Thursday afternoon.

They had been missing since Saturday afternoon when they were last seen in Belfast train station.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for a separate murder following an incident in 1997.They will now be returned to the custody of Northern Ireland Prison Service.

