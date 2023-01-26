Liz McConaghy spent 17 years flying on RAF Chinook helicopters - amassing around 3,000 hours in the air.

This made her the longest serving female crewman, having completed tours of both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Not bad for a girl from Newtownards who was too busy playing hockey at school to join the cadets.

In this UTV Podcast, Liz talks about her experience in a male dominated environment and discusses how Prince Harry, who has recently written about his time in Afghanistan, was treated as "one of the lads".

Liz also tells us about her mental health battles during lockdown and how writing down her experiences helped with recovery.

