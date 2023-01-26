Play Brightcove video

Security alert ends

A security alert has ended in Antrim. Police were called to the scene in the Meadowlands area after a report of a suspicious object last night. Army bomb experts attended the scene and cordons that were put in place have been lifted.

Healthcare strikes

Health trusts and the ambulance service are warning of disruption due to strike action today. Thousands of health and social care workers from Unison, NIPSA and Unite are striking over pay. The 24-hour stoppage will be the latest full day of action taken by health sector unions as they press for safe staffing and better pay.

Belfast fire

One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in west Belfast. The fire service responded to the scene on La Salle Park just off the Falls Road shortly after six o'clock yesterday evening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters, using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment, brought the incident under control.

Young carers

Less than one in six young carers say they feel supported by their school in their role, according to a survey by Action for Children. The charity says schools need to provide more support to reduce stress for young carers.

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Conditions in the commercial property market deteriorated at the end of last year, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. It found demand from occupiers and investors has fallen, saying that the industry is facing a 'challenging environment.' However enquiries surrounding industrial space has increased.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.