A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a domestic assault in Ballymena, police have said.

The attack happened in a home before developing out in the streets in the Ballee area.

Police said the victim, who is aged in her 30s, was hit in the face, sustaining an injury to her head. She also broke her arm.The attack is believed to have happened between 5 and 6pm on Wednesday 25 January.

Detective Inspector Paula Gilmore said : “This was an incident that escalated from a domestic setting in the Lanntara area and ended publicly outside the shops on Ballee Drive. “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in these areas of Ballymena at the time this offence took place.“We would be particularly interested in speaking with two males who may have spoken with the victim outside the shops on Ballee Drive."

The man remains in police custody.

