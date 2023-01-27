Daniel Duffy: All-Ireland Club Football final fiasco rumbles on

It feels like a lifetime ago supporters of Glen and Kilmacud Crokes swarmed the streets around Croke Park last Sunday.

They couldn’t have envisaged what would unfold.

The controversial ending to the game in which the Dublin side had 17 players on the field during the final play has dominated the back pages over the last week.

Much criticism has been pointed at the GAA for not taking charge of the incident early in the week, instead putting on record that the Ulster Champions would have to lodge an objection to the outcome of the game before investigating.

That put Glen between a rock and a hard place, the eyes of the country on them. GAA fans and pundits a like urging the Maghera side to put forward an appeal.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke was asked about the incident after the game to which he was hesitant to say he would be in favour of a replay, but said he wasn’t in a position to speak for the club in what its next step would be.

On Tuesday evening the Watty Graham’s club met and agreed to put forward their objection to the outcome to Sunday’s game.

So as we speak, Kilmacud have until Saturday at 11am to counter object.

If they do so, the GAA Central Competitions Control Committee will consider both arguments before making a decision.

Glen lodged their appeal on Tuesday evening Credit: Inpho

There are three possible actions that could take place in accordance of rule 6.44, awarding the match to Glen which would be considered excessive, a fine would would be deemed lenient or a replay which is the likely outcome given the circumstances.

The clubs could appeal any outcome within 72 hours of the decision taken and would be put to another committee to discuss.

If Crokes do not counter object by 11am tomorrow they will still have 72 hours to consider an appeal should the CCCC offer a replay.

Kilmacud Crokes lifted the Andy Merrigan Cup for a third time on Sunday Credit: Inpho

It is a real headache the GAA and both teams could really do without and poses the question; how do the powers at be ensure something like this doesn't happen again?

The GAA congress 2023 takes place on the 18 February, a chance for the organisation to reflect on the year and put forward rule changes.

After the events of Sunday the topic of substitutions is bound to come up, would a soccer style substitution system be more beneficial and stop an incident like this to ever happen again?

The GAA has taken real criticism over the last week from across the board and for them they will want this saga to come to an end sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for all parties concerned it feels like there is still a long way to go.

