A woman in her 70s has died following a fire in Enniskillen.

Police received reports of the blaze shortly before 6pm on Thursday night at a property in the Killynure Crescent area.

In a statement, police confirmed: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”

