Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Co Antrim.

TrafficwatchNI says there are "reports of an overturned lorry on A26 Moira Rd between Nutt's Corner Roundabout and Glenavy".

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Moira Road in Glenavy. We will provide an update in due course."

There are no further details at this stage.

