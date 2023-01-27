Play Brightcove video

A woman who fled Nazi Germany as a child has spoken of the 'miracle' of her survival.

Eve Kugler, who is now 92 years old, secured passage along with a sister to America, where they were placed in foster homes.

Her parents both spent time in concentration camps, while another sister was sent into hiding.

Speaking to school children in Bangor about the Holocaust, Ms Kugler said she feels a responsibility to share her story.

"I think about the little girl. I always assume it's a girl, whose visa I took because I was never supposed to be saved," she said.

"I feel grateful and somewhat guilty. For having survived."

Ms Kugler's and her siblings were eventually reunited with their parents in 1946 but like many Jewish families who survived, life was never the same again.

"I never really had childhood at all because I didn't have any kind of a normal life. I was saved by a miracle," she said.

"My mother very freely told me all of the horrors that went on. And it was extremely difficult."

Six Co Down schools came together to hear Ms Kugler's story and to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The international day on 27 January remembers the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

