Hundreds are expected to attend a rally in Lurgan Park to stand in solidarity with the family of Natalie McNally.

The 32-year-old was 12 weeks pregnant with baby Dean when she was murdered in her home in Silverwood Green in the town.

Her killer, believed to be a man pictured in CCTV footage entering and leaving her estate on 18 December when she died, remains at large.

The protest is organised by the National Women's Council of Ireland and will also remember all women who've been killed by men and call for an end to gender based violence.

Declan McNally, Natalie's brother. Credit: PA

Members of the group, and the McNally family, will speak from a stage which will be erected beside the cricket pavilion.

Natalie's brother Declan says they have been blown away by the support for the event.

"We went to a local business to get them (posters) printed and they said, 'they're free of charge, no worries.' They wouldn't take the money off us," he said.

This momentum is helping the family through this time of unimaginable grief.

Natalie McNally was murdered in December 2022.

"There are times you get low, throughout the day, there are times when you do feel despair," he said.

"But, you know, we've been talking to families and members of families that have been searching for decades for justice for their loved ones.

"...They're a great inspiration to us."

Despite over a month passing without Natalie's murderer being apprehended, Declan says he remains confident the police will catch the person responsible.

"Our family is still 100% confident this person is going to be caught.

"This person is going to be convicted on this person is going to be known to the world for what he did to Natalie."

Urging anyone who can attend to do so, Declan said it would mean "the world".

