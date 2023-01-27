The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) has come under criticism after a damning report found that ‘the system’ failed a young woman who spent most of her life being looked after by the state.

The 21-year-old, who has been given the name Vicky in the report, is in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland.

The investigation by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY), titled 'Looked After? A Formal Investigation into the Life of a Child in the care of the State’, found there were significant and persistent failings of Vicky’s ‘legal parent’ – i.e. the Health and Social Care Trust – as well as other authorities.

Delivering the findings of the investigation carried out by her office, Koulla Yiasouma, said: “This report tells the story of ‘Vicky’ who, for most of the last six years has been deprived of her liberty.

"She has, since July 2018, been in England and says her dearest hope is that she can come back home and live close to her family who she loves.

“She is not a case and she is not number; she is a young woman whose life could and should have been very different."

NICCY has made 45 recommendations in the report.

The majority of the recommendations aim to prevent the failings experienced by Vicky being repeated by highlighting areas where changes in practice are necessary.

Ms Yiasouma said: “This been a long process and we have been pleased at the level of co-operation from all the relevant authorities and the respect that they have given my Office and this investigation.

“I am also reassured by the level of acceptance by the relevant authorities regarding the adverse findings.

"However, ultimately the test will be on their commitment and effort to meaningfully implement the recommendations to address the systemic failings and avoid repetition of same."

In response, the Director of Women and Children's Services with the Western Trust apologised to Vicky and her family for the failings identified.

Tom Cassidy said: "Children's services have developed significantly since 2001. Our multi-disciplinary workforce is now more aware of adverse childhood experiences and the potential impact on child development and attachment. However, this report clearly shows more work is needed."

He added: “It is more important now than ever, that we as a Trust and the entire system in both Health and Social Care and Education sectors highlighted in the report takes on board the issues raised and implements the relevant learning and recommendations going forward.

"We will work closely with our service Commissioner, the SPPG, and the Department of Health as a priority to do this.

“This is simply not acceptable and we must work harder individually and collectively to make things better for people like Vicky.”

