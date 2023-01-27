Residents return home after gas leak ends at Bridge Street in Portadown
Residents in Portadown have returned to their homes following reports of a gas leak on Thursday evening.
Emergency services, including the PSNI, attended the leak which occurred in the Bridge street area of the town.
A number of homes had been evacuated, though police have now advised locals to return to their homes.
