Residents return home after gas leak ends at Bridge Street in Portadown

The gas leak occurred in the Bridge Street area of Portadown.

Residents in Portadown have returned to their homes following reports of a gas leak on Thursday evening.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, attended the leak which occurred in the Bridge street area of the town.

A number of homes had been evacuated, though police have now advised locals to return to their homes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.