Play Brightcove video

The son of a man who died after he was infected with HIV during treatment for Hemophilia has accepted an apology from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The Trust said sorry to all patients affected by contaminated blood treatments in the late 1970s and early 1980.

Over 100 people in Northern Ireland were infected with diseases like HIV and Hepatitis.

Philip Kerr’s father Neil passed away in 2000 after an agonising battle with AIDS.

He was a 42-year-old father-of-three when he died.

Philip told UTV: “After 20 odd years of fighting you always have at the back of your mind the thought that no one is ever going to take responsibility for it and there hasn’t been any sorrys so far. So I’m very surprised by it but very welcome at the same time.”

The apology was made by a legal representative for the Belfast Trust in closing submissions to the Infected Blood Inquiry.

For four years it’s been examining the scandal, described as the biggest treatment disaster in history of the NHS.

It has led to more than 3,000 deaths across the UK.

Many victims were hemophiliacs treated for uncontrollable bleeds by products manufactured from risky blood supplies.

In Northern Ireland hemophiliacs were treated at the Belfast Hemophilia Centre.

Philip Aldworth KC told the inquiry today that it’s a matter of deep regret that any of this had happened.

He said: “The infected and affected community in Northern Ireland is entitled to an apology. For the part it and any of it’s legacy organisations played the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust says to each and everyone one in that community we are sorry.”

Families of some infected victims have told UTV they find it difficult to accept the apology.

Many are also angry that Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has not submitted a closing statement.

The Department has told the Inquiry it is unable to provide a statement because there are no government ministers sitting at Stormont.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...