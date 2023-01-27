The Belfast Trust and the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service have apologised to victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

At the UK-wide inquiry, which is currently hearing closing statements, both bodies acknowledged the distress caused to victims.

Philip Aldworth KC issued the apology on behalf of both bodies: "The infected and affected community is entitled to an apology.

"For the part played by it and by its legacy organisations, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust says to each and every one of that community, we are sorry.

"Some may feel that an apology is long overdue, but it is no less sincere because of the passage of time."

Patients from Northern Ireland are among the thousands across the UK who've died following treatment with contaminated blood products in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

They were infected with diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C.

Survivors and their families have struggled financially, and many were unable to work because of related illnesses.

Set up in 2018, the Infected Blood Inquiry is the biggest ever held in the UK.

It’s examining the circumstance which led to the treatment disaster, considered to be the worst in the history of the NHS.

