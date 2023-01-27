Play Brightcove video

Coastal path

Plans for a 7 million pound upgrade to the coastal path between Hollywood and Donaghadee have been scrapped. It follows a meeting on Thursday night with Ards and North Down Council, who voted overwhelmingly to shelve the project. Crowds gathered outside Bangor City Hall ahead of that council meeting last night in protest against the move. Now a working group will be set up to decide the next steps.

Gas Leak

Residents have returned to their homes after being evacuated due to a gas leak in Portadown last night. Road closures that were in place have been lifted.

Holocaust Memorial Day

Belfast City Hall will be lit purple this evening to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Other landmarks across Northern Ireland will also take part.

Mountain Rescue

Mountain rescue teams from both sides of the border have completed their first ever joint training exercise at Cuilcagh Mountain in Co Fermanagh. It is a hotspot for tourists, but can be dangerous if the weather turns. The training exercise put emergency teams' ability to the test.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.