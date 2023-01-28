A number of windows and televisions at a bar in north Belfast have been smashed by a group of around 20 masked men.

It's understood some of the men were armed with baseball bats.

They entered the premises on the Shankill Road shortly after 7pm on Friday night.

Police say "extensive damage" was caused to the inside of the bar. No one was injured.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have CCTV to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

