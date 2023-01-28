Play Brightcove video

Vigil for Natalie McNally

More than a thousand of people attended rallies in Lurgan and Portstewart to support the family of Natalie McNally on Saturday. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan shortly before Christmas. No one has yet been charged with her killing.

Flybe collapse

It only relaunched in April last year - but nine months down the line and Flybe has once again collapsed. The airline has entered administration and all of its flights have been cancelled. When it previously collapsed, Flybe was responsible for around 80% of Belfast City Airports flights. Now, it makes up about 14%. The news has left many passengers concerned about getting their money back.

Funeral

The funeral of the parents of independent MLA Alex Easton took place in Bangor on Saturday morning. Both aged in their eighties, Alec and Ann Easton died in a house fire earlier this week. Politicians including Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson were among those who attended. Speaking during the service at Bangor Abbey, Mr Easton paid tribute to the emergency services who tried to save his parents.

GAA

In Gaelic Games, the controversy surrounding last Sunday's All Ireland club football final continues as winners Kilmacud Crokes have submitted a counter objection to Glens appeal against the outcome of the game. The Dublin side had two extra players on the pitch as Glen pressed for a goal during the final play. The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee will now meet to discuss both objections.

Football

Turning to football and in the Irish Premiership it was a 1 - 1 draw between Carrick Rangers and Glenavon. League leaders Cliftonville hold on to the top spot after a 4 - 0 win against Ballymena United. Elsewhere Dungannon Swifts lost 3 - 0 to Coleraine, while Portadown lost 6 - 1 to Linfield.

Golf

In golf and Rory McIroy is tied with American rival Patrick Reed in the Dubai Dessert Classic. He finished the second round at eight under par. The world number one is just two shots off the leaders. Currently the top spot is split four ways as the players head to the final round.

Rugby

In rugby, Ulster beat Stormers 35 - 5 at the Kingspan Stadium last night. Dan McFarland's managed a bonus point win against the South African side whose only try came from Venter in the final minutes of the game.

Weather

Low pressure to the east of Iceland will result in the tightening of isobars, and therefore the increasing winds. It's the same area of low pressure that will also introduce a cold front on Sunday afternoon, which will bring a spell of rain for all of us. It will stay dry overnight with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells. Where the cloud breaks temperatures will fall away, allowing patchy rural frost to form. Turning cloudier and breezier by the morning for the north.

