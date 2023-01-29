Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants are heading out of their home double-header weekend against the Sheffield Steelers with four points thanks to a dramatic 1-0 shootout win.

Netminder Tyler Beskorowany shut down the opposition through 60 minutes of play, intense overtime, and finally through the shootout rounds.

Ben Lake and Scott Conway converted their penalty shots for Belfast, with former Giant Brendan Connolly scoring his penalty shot for Sheffield.

It was left to Beskorowany to make the save with the game on the line, turning away Brett Neumann to secure a dramatic four point weekend.

The Belfast Giants are back home at The SSE Arena, Belfast next weekend for two more Elite Ice Hockey League games.

They take on the top place Guildford Flames on Saturday 4 February and the Fife Flyers on Sunday 5 February .

