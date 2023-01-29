Nine men have been charged with possession of offensive weapons after police uncovered a number of weapons, including hatchets and machetes, in the vans they were travelling in.

The PSNI were alerted to reports of two suspicious transit vans in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday morning.

They stopped one of the vehicles on the Swanston Road North and the other on the Antrim Road shortly before 11am.

The men, aged between 18 and 41, were arrested and have since been charged with a number of offences.

They're due to appear in court on Monday 30 January.

