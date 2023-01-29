Man in 20s dies following collision with bus in Belfast City centre
A man in his 20s has died after a collision involving a bus in Belfast City Centre.
It happened on Saturday evening at 7:40pm.
Police say they spoke to the driver of the bus at the scene.
Sgt Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.
All roads have been re-opened.
