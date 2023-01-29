Police have confirmed that the man who was killed after a collision involving a bus in Belfast City centre was 26-year-old Samuel McAuley.

The pedestrian, who was from the Belfast area, died as a result of injuries sustained on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 8pm.

They say the incident "remains under investigation" and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.

