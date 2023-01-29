Two police officers have been injured after a car rammed their patrol vehicle in Strabane.

It happened on the Lifford Road on Saturday night shortly after 10pm.

Officers attempted to stop a suspected uninsured car while carrying out patrols in the town.

The vehicle failed to stop, mounted a footpath and rammed the police car before fleeing across the border.

Sgt McDermott said: “As a result, two officers were injured and were unable to continue their duties and the patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.“This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Focus in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police urgently via 101 quoting reference number 1858 of 28/01/23."