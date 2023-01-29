Play Brightcove video

BUS COLLISION DEATH

A 26-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus in Belfast city centre last night. He's been named by police as Samuel McAuley from the Belfast area. The incident happened at Donegall Square West at around twenty-to-eight. Mr McAuley, who was a pedestrian, died from his injuries. The PSNI say they spoke to the driver of the bus at the scene. Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen what happened, has been asked to contact police.

PSNI OFFICERS INJURED

Two police officers have been injured after their patrol car was rammed in Strabane. They had been attempting to stop a suspected uninsured vehicle on the Lifford Road last night. After ramming into them, the car then made off towards the border. Detectives say it's lucky the officers were not seriously hurt.

WEAPON ARRESTS

Nine men, aged between 18 and 41, have been charged after machetes and hatchets were found in their vans. Police were alerted to reports of two suspicious transit vans in the Newtownabbey area yesterday morning. Police stopped both vehicles on the Swanston Road North and Antrim Road. The men are due to appear in court on tomorrow.

BLOODY SUNDAY

A service has taken place in Londonderry to remember those killed on Bloody Sunday. 13 people when shot dead when the army opened fire on a Civil Rights march 51 years ago. Marking the anniversary and in light of the government's controversial legacy plans, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood says he will nominate the families of those killed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

PRINCESS VICTORIA TRAGEDY

Services have taken place to mark the 70th anniversary of the Princess Victoria ferry disaster. This afternoon a memorial event was hosted at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. The car ferry which left Stranraer for Larne sank off the Copeland islands. It's now believed 137 people perished in the 1953 tragedy, with none of the women and children on-board surviving.

HOMELESSNESS

Sharing the realities of homelessness is at the heart of a new photographic exhibiton in Belfast. Westcourt Camera Club has worked alongside residents in supported accommodation to produce the pictures. The exhibition forms part of this year's Four Corners festival - which aims to promote peace and well being. Organisers say they want to stress the scale of the homelessness problem and show that it can happen to anyone.

GOLF

In sport, Rory McIlroy has finished another outstanding day on the green in Dubai. The world number one finished his third round with a three-shot lead in the Desert Classic. He made eight birdies and bogey at the Emirates Club.

FOOTBALL

Turning to football and in the Irish Premiership today it remained scoreless between Newry City and Larne. Last night league leaders Cliftonville claimed victory against Ballymena with a 4-nil win. Elsewhere it wrapped up all square between Carrick Rangers and Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts lost 3 - nil to Coleraine and Linfield scored 6 against Portadown.

WEATHER

We’ll see clear spells overnight, and a good deal of dry weather but we’ll hold onto a brisk and fairly gusty west to northwesterly wind, which will feed some showers in. The blustery conditions will keep temperatures above freezing. Monday looks set to start blustery with bright spells and more showers. The wind will ease during the morning, and showers will soon die out to leave a bright afternoon, although further cloud and patchy rain will arrive from the west later.

