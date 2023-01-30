Play Brightcove video

Singer Brian McFadden says the Creeslough tragedy "broke all our hearts".

Ten people died in an explosion at a petrol station in the Co Donegal village last year.

McFadden - whose father hails from Creeslough - was among the stars performing at a concert in memory of the victims, including Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte, Lisa McHugh, Claire Bowe, and The Whistling Donkeys.

He was speaking following the event: "When the tragedy happened it obviously broke all our hearts.

"I was so taken aback by how the community came together and helped the town to get through that horrible time.

"There is still that dark cloud over the town, and I wanted to contribute and do something.

"I spoke to Keith Duffy and said 'look, the only thing we can really do is sing so lets try and put on a concert and do whatever we can'".

The organiser of the 'Together For Creeslough' concert paid tribute to all the artists who took to the stage in front of a sell-out crowd in memory of those who died.

Joe Gallagher revealed that the idea for the one-off event, which took place at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, came about during a conversation with Brian McFadden.

"Brian and I got chatting the day after the Creeslough tragedy and the event has taken a life of its own since.

"It's unfortunate that it takes a tragedy to bring everyone together, but we didn't want the opportunity to pass without doing something for the people of Creeslough, and those that helped them in their hour of need," he added.

Many of the first responders to the tragedy, and those who helped the village with the tragedy, had been invited to the concert.

Renowned pianist Claire Bowes (nee Gallagher), who lost her sight in the Omagh bomb atrocity 25 years ago, accompanied the children's choir made up of pupils from local schools.

"Claire has shown great courage and strength after sustaining life-changing injuries in the Omagh Bomb in 1998. Our ultimate aim is to give the people of Creeslough and surrounding towns a sense of hope through Monday night's concert".

Tickets for the event sold out within hours of going on sale on December 17th.

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough on the afternoon of Friday, October 7. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

