UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee reports.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has played down the significance of a major reshuffle of spokespeople within his party.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has revealed new briefs for all his Stormont MLAs.

The reorganisation sees former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons take responsibility for the subjects of finance, public service reform and EU Exit (including the protocol).

Former DUP first minister Paul Givan MLA is now responsible for all matters relating to health.

While former agriculture minister Edwin Poots MLA now has the briefs of "institutional reform" and "engagement with hard to reach communities".

When asked by UTV if the reshuffle was an indication that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP was preparing the DUP for a return to Stormont and the executive he said: "Our position is very clear, we will not be nominating ministers to an executive until we get the resolution to the protocol that unionists can support.

"Our position has not changed on the protocol, the timing of the changes I have made is absolutely nothing to do with the prospect of some kind of imminent deal being done."

The changes in the party also make Emma Little-Pengelly MLA responsible for matters relating to the Executive Office, legacy and human rights. While another former economy minister Diane Dodds MLA is the party spokesperson for education and skills.

