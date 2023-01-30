Play Brightcove video

A lorry driver has recalled being one of the first people at the scene of a gas explosion in Co Donegal.

Colin Kilpatrick drove into Creeslough minutes before disaster struck, before unloading at a nearby agricultural store across the road from the site of the explosion.

Ten people were killed at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough on the afternoon of Friday, October 7.

"It wasn't such a bang but a force, it would've moved me in the lorry," Colin said.

"It blew the sunroof from the inside out of the lorry.

"There was stuff everywhere, it was just devastation."

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough on the afternoon of Friday, October 7. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Colin was one of the first people at the scene to help in the search for survivors among the rubble, and comforting some of the victims in their final moments.

"There wasn't much thinking, it was just getting stuck in.

"I now think I was meant to be there.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Creeslough Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Once the emergency services arrived, Colin then operated a dumper truck to remove rubble and make access to the site of the explosion easier for them.

He was there for nearly 24 hours.

Colin has organised a lorry run to Creeslough next Saturday in a bid to raise funds to help support survivors of the tragedy.

Drivers from across the Republic and Northern Ireland are being encouraged to take part.

Following the lorry run, an auction and dance have been organised in Letterkenny to raise additional funds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.