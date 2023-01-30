An 18-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in south Belfast.

The man was stabbed in each thigh and his groin area.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a stabbing in Botanic Gardens at 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5’8 in height.Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the serious assault and who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.