More than 40 police officers have been assaulted over the last week, the Chief Constable has said.

In a social media post, Simon Byrne said that 43 PSNI officers were attacked in "30 separate incidents during the course of their duties".

The chief constable said: "The injuries include broken fingers, a dislocated knee and several officers being spat on."

He said 18 people have been charged in connection with the incidents.

Over the weekend two police were injured in a car ramming incident in Strabane.

