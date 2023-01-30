More than 40 PSNI officers assaulted in 30 incidents over last seven days, Chief Constable says
More than 40 police officers have been assaulted over the last week, the Chief Constable has said.
In a social media post, Simon Byrne said that 43 PSNI officers were attacked in "30 separate incidents during the course of their duties".
The chief constable said: "The injuries include broken fingers, a dislocated knee and several officers being spat on."
He said 18 people have been charged in connection with the incidents.
Over the weekend two police were injured in a car ramming incident in Strabane.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.