Police from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating an incident of criminal damage at a bar in the Shankill Road area of Belfast, have arrested a 60-year-old man. The man, who was arrested at Belfast City Airport on Sunday night, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody.

Over the weekend it was reported a gang of around 20 masked men smashed windows and televisions with baseball bats at the Bar Berlin.

No one was injured.

Police have arrested two men, however, no one has been charged.

A PSNI statement added: “Our enquiries into this incident on Friday 27 January are ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or who may be able to help with our investigation, to call detectives at Grosvenor Road on 101, quoting reference number 1696 27/01/23." A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

