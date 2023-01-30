Police are at the scene of a 'serious assault' in a Belfast park.

According to social media Botanic Gardens was closed early on Monday afternoon with a number of police descending on the scene.

An area around the band stand has been cordoned off, according to reports.

Police confirmed they were at the park and would provide an update.

In a social media post, Queen's University engagement confirmed "no students or staff are involved" in the nearby incident, and that university staff are present at the scene and are in ongoing contact with PSNI.

