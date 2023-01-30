A security alert in Co Tyrone has ended.

Officers were called following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Coagh Street area of Cookstown on Monday evening.

The object was located and has been declared as nothing untoward.

All roads have now reopened.A number of cordons were in place and the public had been asked to avoid the area.

