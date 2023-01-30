Two people have been arrested following the discovery of two cannabis factories in Co Down.

Police discovered one suspected factory following reports of a disturbance in the Kilkinamurry Road area of Ballyward at around 9.25am on Sunday.

Officers seized cannabis plants, suspected cannabis and other suspected Class B controlled drugs from a property in the area.

Following that, officers then searched an address at the Links area of Strangford shortly after 11am and discovered another suspected cannabis factory.

PSNI Inspector Gary McCullough said: "A quantity of suspected cannabis, cannabis plants, together with associated equipment, was also located inside the premises."

A 36-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of related offences, have since been released on police bail to allow for officers to conduct further enquiries.

Inspector McCullough said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm."

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.