Michelle Napier has your local headlines on Monday 30th January.

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a bus in Belfast city centre has been named by police.

26 year old Samuel McAuley from the Belfast area died from his injuries following the collision at Donegall Square West at around 7.40pm on Saturday evening.

The PSNI say they spoke to the bus driver at the scene. Anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened, has been asked to contact police.

Cost of living bigger fear than Covid pandemic, survey reveals

More than half of young people in Northern Ireland say economic uncertainty makes them feel hopeless for their future.

The Prince's Trust surveyed those aged 16 to 25.

The majority said they feared the cost of living crisis would have a worse impact on their life than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fermanagh woman gets award from PM for initiative to combat loneliness

A woman from Enniskillen who has helped 12,000 people to combat loneliness has received the Prime Minister's daily Points of Light Award.

Nuala O'Toole set up the Kindness Postbox scheme during the pandemic.

It allows children and isolated residents to share letters, cards and artwork.

'Together for Creeslough' concert to be held

A concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of Creeslough is to be held on Monday night.

Ten people died following an explosion at a petrol station in the village last October.

The 'Together for Creeslough' event will be held in Letterkenny. Brian Kennedy and Claire Gallagher are among those to perform.

70 years since Princess Victoria ferry disaster

Services of remembrance took place over the weekend to mark the 70th anniversary of the Princess Victoria ferry disaster.

The car ferry sank off the Copeland islands in 1953 while travelling between Stranraer and Larne.

137 people died in the tragedy.

Mothers in Northern Ireland are more reliant on friends and family for childcare than their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland.

That's according to research from the Economic and Social Research Institute.

The study compared childhood education and care across the island. It found that in both jurisdictions, centre-based care is more common when mothers are employed and family income levels are higher.

