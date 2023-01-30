A life boat crew had some special visitors when out training off the coast of Co Antrim at the weekend.

Red Bay RNLI crew, based in Cushendall, took to social media to share this remarkable moment.

The video, which has amassed 28,000 views on Twitter, shows these dolphins leaping alongside the lifeboat.

