A killer who displayed “indifference” when beating his partner to death is not entitled to any reduction in his prison sentence, the Court of Appeal has ruled. Senior judges rejected William Hutchinson’s challenge to the minimum 21-year term imposed on him for the murder of vulnerable 53-year-old grandmother Alice Morrow in east Belfast.

Ms Morrow’s body was discovered at her flat in the Braniel estate in March 2019. Hutchinson, 46, from Kilbroney House in the east of the city, initially denied the murder but pleaded guilty as he was set to go on trial in June 2021. Appealing the sentence imposed, he claimed a failure to take into account mitigation and insufficient credit for his plea. But in a judgment aimed at providing sentencing guidance for cases of domestic violence femicide, the Court of Appeal identified no merit to the challenge. Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan set out the “horrific circumstances” of the killing. She said: “Where there is gratuitous violence to a vulnerable victim and an indifference as to whether or not a victim dies, we do not consider that the argument made for mitigation gains any traction at all.” Hutchinson called 999 after carrying out the fatal attack, telling an operator he had just come in and found Ms Morrow in bed with bruising to her hands and face and apparently not breathing. Police arrived and discovered the victim lying on the floor lifeless, with the defendant distressed and weeping uncontrollably. Post-mortem examinations established that Ms Morrow died as a result of a combination of injuries to the head and chest. A total of 71 wounds had been inflicted. Dismissing the grounds of appeal, Dame Siobhan held that the sentencing judge correctly identified a series of aggravating features: the victim’s vulnerability; evidence of gratuitous violence; and the extensive and multiple injuries inflicted on the victim before death. She also pointed out: “The applicant deliberately chose not to summon medical help at a time when this would have been critical. “He subsequently engaged in a cynical pretence that he was a grieving partner to direct attention away from himself.”

Referring to the “scourge of domestic violence”, the Chief Justice stressed the sentence imposed on Hutchinson reflects society’s condemnation and should be taken as a signal of the level of punishment for perpetrators. “Finally, we are aware of the effect upon the family of Alice Morrow of this horrific offence.,” she added. “Hopefully, with the conclusion of this appeal, the family may be allowed to properly begin the grieving process and the journey towards rebuilding their lives.”

