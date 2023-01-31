Legal actions over powers to impose any further Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland are to proceed to a full hearing, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Scoffield granted leave to seek a judicial review in three separate challenges to the six-month extension announced by former Health Minister Robin Swann.

Lawyers for the applicants contend it was an unlawful decision taken in breach of a requirement to obtain Executive Committee approval.

In September last year Mr Swann extended emergency powers under the Coronavirus Act 2020, which allows the introduction of health protection measures in response to any future developments in the pandemic.

He said he had received legal advice that the step could be taken in the absence of a functioning power-sharing administration at Stormont.

Mr Swann, who left office along with his ministerial colleagues a month later, stated that he had no plans or desire to introduce further restrictions.

But according to his assessment, Northern Ireland would be out of alignment with the rest of the UK in responding to any new Covid-19 variant if the powers were allowed to lapse.

Patrick Dillon, Barry Cahill and Darren Williams all dispute the legality of his decision.

Amid claims that the former Minister unlawfully “enlarged” his powers, they are seeking to have the extension quashed.

Leave to apply for a judicial review was granted following an assessment of the arguments carried out in chambers.

The case will now proceed to a full hearing on a date to be confirmed.

Outside court solicitor Michael Brentnall, who represents Co Tyrone man Patrick Dillon, confirmed: “The challenge is based on (the former Minister)’s failure to consult with other Executive departments and, by failing to do so, acting in breach of the Ministerial Code.”

