An anti-Irish sign that has been hung outside a Co Down primary school is being treated as a 'sectarian hate crime'.

The sign, which appeared outside Cumran Primary School in Clough, was reported to police on Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they are investigating a report of criminal damage being caused to a sign in the Square in the village and are treating it as a "sectarian hate crime."

The sign read: "Keep Irish out of our kids classrooms.

"St Malachy's not welcome at CPS. Signed, parents!"

South Down MP Chris Hazzard condemned the sign as 'totally disgraceful'.

He said: "There is no place in our society for racist threats and this sign is a clear attempt to intimidate school children."

He also directed a message at the 'thugs' that erected the sign.

The Sinn Féin politician said: "‘Clough’ comes from the Irish ‘An Chloch’ meaning ‘the stone castle’ which refers to the Norman motte and bailey castle in the village."

