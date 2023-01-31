Play Brightcove video

The families of those who both survived and died on the Princess Victoria disaster say they want their stories to live on for generations to come.

Around 130 died in the sinking on 31st January 1953, including all women and children on board.

There was no manifest for the ferry's sailing, so exact numbers of those who died and survived are still unknown.

The car and passenger ferry left Stranraer in Scotland on its routine sailing to Larne when a storm battered its away across the British Isles.

Waves crashed onto the car deck, bursting the stern doors.

It wasn't long before the captain knew the ship would sink and all efforts turned to saving the women and children on board.

Two men who helped lower them into the life boats were the fathers of James Brodie Craig and Robert Kelly.

James' father, Alexander, bravely tried to close the stern doors by tying a rope around his waist and wading his way through the icy waters in the car deck.

James told UTV: "He tried to manually shut the doors but he wasn't able to, it was too hard.

"He was an exceptional man and he never thought of himself, he thought of other people."

Despite not being able to swim, Alexander survived, after he was saved by local rescue boats.

Robert Kelly's father was not so lucky. His last moments will never be known, but survivors said he was last seen helping the woman and children to safety.

Choking up, Robert said: "It makes me feel proud that he had done that."

In a tragic turn of events, the life boats containing all the women and children crashed against the side of the ship due to the force of the waves - none survived.

A stewardess onboard called Roseann was last seen helping the children.

Her sister, Jean, now 100 years old, said: "Seemly some of the men called on her to jump but she was too scared....we missed her a lot."

All families agreed that the story of the disaster, and that of their loved ones, is not widely known.

They want to see their legacy live on for generations to come.

"There's no way that this could stop, this should go on and on and on. People can't be allowed to forget. It's important that it's remembered," said Robert.

