The All-Ireland senior club football final between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes is to be replayed, UTV understands

It comes after the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) held a hearing on Tuesday morning.

Controversy overshadowed the Maghera side's 1-11 to 1-9 defeat earlier this month after it emerged that Kilmacud had two extra players on the pitch during the final stages of play.

Dara Mullin was due to go off when Conor Casey came on, but both remained on the pitch.

Kilmacud’s Paul Mannion was also on the pitch during the final minutes of the game. Credit: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Paul Mannion was also still technically on the pitch, albeit closer to the sideline.

Glen lodged an appeal to the GAA last week after the organisation said the Ulster Champions would have to make an objection to the outcome of the game before investigating.

Under rule 6.44 of the GAA's official guide, the offence is cause for a fine to be imposed on the offending team, the game to be awarded to the opposing team or for the game to be replayed.

It is understood that Kilmacud Crokes now have three days to decide whether to contest the decision before the Central Hearing Committee.

