A “significant amount” of cartridge discharge residue has been uncovered on clothing retrieved from the home of an alleged killer, a court heard on Tuesday.

Omagh Magistrates' Court also heard that while the clothing, consisting of a balaclava, tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top, were uncovered during searches of Joshua Cotter’s home, the 29-year-old has claimed his neighbour Jake O’Brien had handed the “soaking wet” items to him.

Cotter and O’Brien (27), both from Church Walk and a third man Kevin Conway (25), from Deeny walk, all in Lurgan, are all jointly charged with the murder of Shane Whitla on 12 January 2023.

O’Brien is also accused of having a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Mr Whitla was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead and previous courts have heard that all three defendants deny involvement.

Giving evidence while objecting to Cotter being freed in bail, Detective Constable McLaughlin told the court the murder was as a result of a drug debt and a “feud between organised crime gangs,” including one known as “The Firm”.

The officer claimed Cotter was an “active member” of 'The Firm'.

“Threats were issued by members of the gang to the victim the night before he was murder,” revealed the detective.

He further revealed there had been “developments as recently as yesterday” in the police investigation in that forensic scientists examining seized clothing for CDR and reported that between the three items, the lab had retrieved “30 indicative particles".

“The scientists would state that finding 13 present would be high and here we have a total of 30,” said the officer adding “that’s a significant matter".

“This number of particles would suggest that the person wearing the clothing was present at a primary source, e.g. when a weapon was discharged,” said DC McLaughlin.

He told the court while the defence had put forward two suggested bail addresses, it was the police view that neither were suitable.

The officer said that as far as the police were concerned, Cotter should not be released on bail.

Under cross examination from defence solicitor Paul McCrudden, DC McLaughlin agreed that before the murder Cotter was “unknown to police, to all intents and purposes” and also that he had no convictions for violence.

The officer said however the police were aware of the recent activities of The Firm so feared further offences as “there are still scores to settle”.

DC McLaughlin also agreed there was no CCTV footage showing anyone wearing a mask and there were no eye witnesses stating the gunman was wearing a mask.

Mr McCrudden said that according to Cotter, he had only recently moved in beside O’Brien and while he had been with him earlier on the day of the murder, he was at home that evening when O’Brien came to his door and handed him clothes which were “soaking wet and smelled of washing liquid,” suggesting it may be those which have tested positively for CDR.

Adjourning the bail application to 10 February, District Judge Bernie Kelly asked if the balaclava could be tested for DNA, suggesting that it might inform her decision if the DNA of Cotter was around the mouth of the mask.

She also asked the detective to ascertain what civilian witnesses were left to be spoken to.

“If he isn’t linked by genetic matters than I’m happy to review my decision,” concluded the judge.

