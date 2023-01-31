UTV Sport understands Kenny Shiels reign as manager of Northern Ireland’s women’s team is set to come to an end.

It’s understood his exit is being negotiated with the Irish Football Association.

Shiels took charge of the national team in May 2019 and led them to their first ever major tournament at Euro 2022.

However, prior to the tournament he made headlines for the wrong reasons after saying "women are more emotional than men" following his side’s 5-0 defeat to England in a World Cup qualifier.

Shiels apologised for the remarks.

More to follow...

