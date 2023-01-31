Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have re-arrested a 32-year-old man.

He was previously arrested on 19 December 2022.

The man is being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Ms McNally, who was 32 and 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed on 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

More than 1,000 people gathered at a rally in her memory at Lurgan Park on Saturday.

