A park in south Belfast remains closed as police continue to their investigation into a stabbing.

An 18-year-old man required hospital treatment after being stabbed in his thighs and groin in Botanic Gardens on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said he remains in a stable condition in hospital following the attack.

A Sinn Féin councillor has appealed to the public to assist the police with their investigation.

Cllr John Gormley said: “This vicious attack in a public park right in the heart of south Belfast is totally unacceptable and has shocked the local community.

“I urge anyone with any information which might assist the police in bringing the perpetrator to justice to contact the police immediately.”

Meanwhile an SDLP councillor said there is "no place for violent crime like this in our community".

Cllr Gary McKeown said: "Botanic Gardens is used by dog walkers, commuters on bikes and families, and there’s a primary school right beside it, so a crime like this happening in broad daylight is sickening and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"An incident like this will cause serious concern to the thousands of people who use the park on a daily basis, and to the wider community around Stranmillis and the Holylands."

He added that he hopes the victim "makes a full recovery."

