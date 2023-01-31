Play Brightcove video

Michelle Napier has your local headlines on Tuesday 31st January.

A teenager has been stabbed in the legs and groin in south Belfast.

It happened in Botanic Gardens at around 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The 18 year old was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Police have described the suspect as being in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

Peers to examine controversial Legacy bill

The Legacy Bill is to face further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

The controversial legislation, which is opposed by all of Northern Ireland's political parties, offers conditional amnesty to those accused of killings and other Troubles related offences.

Victims groups are to also hold a protest outside the Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Government intervention prevented 40k job losses during pandemic, report finds

The economy would be worse off if the Government hadn't intervened to help businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report has found.

Economists from Ulster University found that without help, there would be 40,000 less people in employment now. However self-employed numbers are still much lower than pre-pandemic levels.

They have also warned Governments may not be able to afford similar scale interventions in future.

Firefighters in Northern Ireland have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.

Results published by the Fire Brigades Union revealed that 94% of firefighters were in favour of the strike.

The announcement comes amid speculation that the army could be drafted in to cover some calls.

A star-studded concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy has taken place.

The 'Together for Creeslough' concert featured performances by some top names in Irish music, including Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy and Brian Kennedy.

Ten people died in an explosion at a petrol station in the Co Donegal village last October.

