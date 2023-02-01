Play Brightcove video

NURSERY APOLOGY

A county down nursery school has apologised to the parents of a child with special needs after accepting she was treated less favourably because of her disability. Amelie Cummins parents took a disability discrimination case against Trinity Nursery School in Bangor after being told she wasn't allowed to start at the same time as her peers. In a statement, Bangor Trinity Nursey said: "Whilst we cannot comment on individual pupils, they will take on board all learning from the case and are firmly committed to the principle of equality of opportunity for all pupils."

ORGAN DONATION

The Secretary of State will meet with the family of Dáithí McGowan to discuss organ donation laws in Northern Ireland. The legislation, which is named after Dáithí, would automatically make people organ donors unless they specifically state otherwise. The Assembly passed the law last year but without a functioning Executive it cannot progress further.

UNIVERSITY STRIKE

University staff here will join others across the UK in striking over pay and working conditions today. 18 days of industrial action are planned for February and March.

WEATHER

Some heavy and frequent showers around today. It will be fairly blustery but should turn drier in the afternoon with a temperature high of 9 Celsius.

