Routes from Belfast City Airport that were left vacant after the collapse of Flybe are set to be taken over by Aer Lingus Regional.

The airline will now commence flights to Newcastle and East Midlands - the only two destinations not served by other carriers from the airport.

Flybe entered administration last week, having only been re-launched in April 2022.

Aer Lingus Regional already provides transport from Belfast to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Southampton.

It said its new routes from Belfast City to Nottingham East Midlands will start on 26 March.

It will initially be a daily service until mid-April when it will increase to a double-daily service.

Meanwhile flights between Belfast City to Newcastle will take off from 28 April.

Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, Katy Best said the announcement was "excellent news".

“Following the collapse of Flybe, East Midlands and Newcastle were the airline’s only destinations not served by other carriers from Belfast City Airport," she added.

"Maintaining a robust route network and ensuring connectivity to and from Northern Ireland remains our priority, and we look forward to continuing and developing our successful partnership with Emerald Airlines.”

Emerald Airlines, which operates Aer Lingus Regional network at Belfast City Airport, is holding open interviews for former Flybe workers who have been adversely impacted by the firm's collapse.

Interviews, for roles including Direct Entry Captains, Co-Pilots, and Cabin Crew, will take place Thursday 2 and Friday 3 February in the Maldron Hotel, Belfast.

