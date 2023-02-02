Play Brightcove video

Renewed assaults on police in Northern Ireland have led to the Police Federation calling for all officers to be equipped with tasers for protection.

There have been a number of attacks on police in Northern Ireland over the past few weeks.

During the last week of January there were 40 attacks and in south Belfast a police officer was millimetres from death after being stabbed in the neck on the Ormeau Road on 1st February.

The assaults have led to the Police Federation calling for tasers for protection.

However speaking at Tuesday's Policing Board meeting, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne ruled out any such move.

Instead he said there would be more training for police, but only for those part of the Close Protection Unit, which is around 120 officers.

