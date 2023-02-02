Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced an independent statutory inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing will take place.

He said it is being set up to examine if the Omagh bombing could have been prevented had intelligence been acted upon.

The bombing was the single biggest atrocity of the Troubles claiming the lives of 29 people.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the decision saying the Irish Government would examine the cross-border element.

"The omagh atrocity was a terrible crime committed by the Real IRA," he said in a press conference ahead of the announcement.

"It was an act of barbarous inhumanity and I remember it well. It is important, I believe, that those families who are still suffering today get the truth and the answers that they need and they deserve.

He added: "We want to find out what happened and whether it could ahve been prevented It is important to know those things. And we're also very aware that there was probably a cross-border element to this terrible crime.

"We're going to sit down with the UK authroities and work out how we can contribute to that. We certainly won't be found wanting in terms of making sure that any aspect of this that happened in our jurisdiction, on our side of the border is fully investigated as well and we'll have to agree the right mechanism as to how we can do that."

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan welcomed the move.

"This is a significant announcement and welcome news to the Omagh Bomb families who have been incredibly brave and determined in their pursuit of Truth and Justice. "Thinking of them all."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris made a Commons statement on Thursday confirming he intends to establish the inquiry in response to a court judgment that directed the Government to establish some form of investigation.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in the judge directing the state to act.

The dissident republican bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15, 1998, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

Mr Heaton-Harris explained that he had listened to representations of those families affected by the atrocity alongside other factors, including its independence, cost to public purse and how best to "allay wider public concern".

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I intend to establish an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

"I have informed Mr Gallagher and members of the Omagh Support and Self Help Group, as well as representatives of Families Moving On of this decision.

"The inquiry will focus specifically on the four grounds which the court held as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented.

"The inquiry will also need to take account of the findings of previous investigations to avoid duplication."

Mr Heaton-Harris said he accepted this is a "significant" decision.

